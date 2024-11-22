Joe Biden has served as the face of perhaps the single most destructive presidency in American history. Which is saying a lot considering the presidencies of Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all preceded Biden’s time in office.

But it’s the truth, and a pretty unarguable truth at that. Even as a lame duck in his waning days in office, Biden continues to do his best to start WWIII by allowing Ukraine to fire US long-range missiles into Russia and approve its use of US-made anti-personnel landmines as a kicker.

From causing runaway inflation to maintaining an open border to promoting all forms of woke ideology, one would be hard pressed to identify any 4-year or 8-year presidency in this nation’s history that has done so much damage to the American psyche or its position in the world.

Nowhere has the Biden regime wrought more damage than in the realm of energy and climate policy.