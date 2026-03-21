No one can deny that stories about California’s energy and climate looniness never cease to be entertaining, making them a prime topic for mockery. The state’s infamous High Speed Rail system has consumed more than $100 billion already without transporting a single passenger to or from any destination, providing years of fun posts on X, Facebook and Tik-Tok while slamming California taxpayers in the backside.

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But a story about a more current bright idea from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office has generated a plethora of parody posts in recent days following a report at the City Journal about what some are calling The Butterfly Bridge to Nowhere.

The Newsom administration broke ground in 2022 on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing (WAWC), a project intended to serve as an overpass for migrating butterflies and roaming cougars across the 10-lane 101 Freeway in Southern California. How the butterflies are going to figure out the bridge even exists remains a bit of a mystery, but migration bridges for major land mammals like elk, mule deer, antelopes, and big horn sheep are a proven and affordable concept when done right.