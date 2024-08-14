A North Sea Drilling Platform.

I know this will come as a shock to many, but it’s true: The German government actually made a sensible move related to energy. Well, ok, it wasn’t the German federal government, but the government in the province of Lower Saxony, but still: It is Germany. At least technically.

A report by DPA in Yahoo News today says Lower Saxony’s Office for Mining, Energy and Geology (LBEG) on Wednesday granted the Dutch energy company ONE-Dyas an 18-year permit for drilling under the seabed of the North Sea. 18 years! Why, that indicates that the German folk in Lower Saxony might be a bit skeptical that their country is going to be able to quit using natural gas by replacing all the electricity it generates with those cool 700 foot-tall bird killing windmills in just the next few years.

Who could’ve seen that coming?