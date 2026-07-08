David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
12m

The transition is clearly not happening and there are good reasons for this, primarily the fact that wind and solar have no place on the grid. They are parasites because they don't generate enough energy to reproduce themselves, so they live on the more efficient conventional sources of power.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW THAT WIND AND SOLAR CAPACITY AIN’T REAL CAPACITY!

See the experiment in real time in Texas, January 2026.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

As for batteries, see Bill Gates😊

https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs

On top of all that, they are parasites and a net drain on the energy economy at large. 😊

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
7h

Coal, natural gas, nukes - the backbone of our electricity generating capacity in the USA. And still will be for those who have reliable electricity. There’s a reason that the backlog on power plant turbines is pronounced - very poor energy policy of the past favoring intermittent generation from wind and solar. Time to get serious about electricity supply and back off the misapplication of wind and solar as primary sources to the public grid. Get the lobbyists benefits removed from politicians. The USA cash subsidies have largely been halted for wind and solar, which will put them on a more competitive basis. The next step is to cease the favored contract status for wind and solar, and hold them to guaranteed delivery quantities. Then we need to have the serious discussion about injecting electricity from a DC generation source into an AC grid. That discussion is not a political discussion or a theory discussion but one that includes the physical effort and the economics. Then we can talk about how permanent the recent additions really are in the public supply grid.

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