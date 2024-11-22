[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

The WSJ Editorial Board writes, Europe's leaders can't resist touching the hot stove again and again. Expensive and invasive policies to tackle climate change scramble one election after another, yet French President Emmanuel Macron thinks his country's latest climate “roadmap" will be more popular?



Maybe or maybe not, but his admin published it anyway. France is subject to the European Union's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and the gov't periodically issues plans explaining how the country will get there. The theme this year is that net zero is going to touch every corner of life and then some—and will it ever.



Get this...



Paris contemplates regulating delivery and return services for e-commerce to ensure carbon compliance, urging consumers instead to repair defective products rather than replacing them.