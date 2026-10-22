[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]
For much of the last decade, the dominant thesis behind the energy transition has rested on the idea that renewable energy, particularly solar, would become so cheap that fossil fuels would eventually be priced out of the market.
Some of solar's cost decline has been real. Manufacturing scale, particularly in China, drove photovoltaic costs dramatically lower. Many advocates claimed the trend as evidence that hydrocarbons were destined for long-term decline.
However, while investors, policymakers and journalists focused on falling solar-panel costs, the oil and gas industry has been quietly driving down its own cost structure through relentless innovation.
Nowhere has this been more evident than in US shale. When oil prices collapsed in 2014, many analysts predicted the end of shale. Instead, operators responded by fundamentally re-engineering how hydrocarbons are found, drilled, completed and produced. Longer laterals, pad drilling, simul-fracs, zipper fracs, advanced reservoir characterization, automation and analytics transformed industry economics.
According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey, large E&P firms reported needing an average WTI price of about $58 per barrel to profitably drill a new well and about $26 per barrel to cover operating expenses on existing wells.
The result has been a structural decoupling of rig counts from production, with industry now produces far more oil with fewer rigs and lower spending than it did a decade ago. Similar gains are visible throughout the global upstream industry.
And the story is still unfolding. To wit, AI is becoming the next chapter in the industry's cost-reduction effort. Operators are applying machine learning to decades of seismic, geological and production data to improve reservoir identification, optimize drilling, reduce downtime and lower operating costs.
AI is unlikely to replace engineers and geologists. It is, however, far more likely to make them dramatically more productive. Read more on this at EnergyPoint Research.
Those predicting transition assumed a dynamic challenger confronting a stagnant incumbent. In reality, both fields innovated. Solar panels became cheaper to produce, but oil also became cheaper to find, develop and produce. This helps explain why $15 trillion in spending globally on clean-energy investment has coexisted with record or near-record hydrocarbon consumption.
Perhaps the simplest evidence is the oil price itself. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration data, WTI averaged about $61 per barrel during the six full calendar months preceding the US attack on Iran in February 2026. That is not the price of a fuel being priced out of the global economy. It is the price of an industry that keeps finding ways to produce more with less.
The great forecasting error of the past decade was not underestimating renewables. It was underestimating hydrocarbon innovation—yet again.
It's a complete fallacy that wind and solar will ever be "cheaper" than fossil fuels. LCOE is repeatedly cited as proof, but LCOE treats wind and solar as if they produce at nameplate capacity and does not account for backup and the additional infrastructure required for grid integration. While the cost of producing the panels may continue to come down, the cost of integration and backup remain. There are also those who think that Moore's law applies to solar PV. It does not. Per Mark Mills: "The physics boundary for silicon photovoltaic (PV) cells, the Shockley-Queisser Limit, is a maximum conversion of 34% of photons into electrons; the best commercial PV technology today exceeds 26%". So there will be no great leaps in efficiency for solar PV. Likewise for wind, the physics boundary for a wind turbine, the Betz Limit, is a maximum capture of 60% of kinetic energy in moving air - commercial turbines today exceed 40% under optimal conditions. Back to LCOE, here is an easy and entertaining explanation. https://wattsupwiththat.com/2025/08/06/why-is-cheap-electricity-so-dmn-expensive/
My guess is that the cost of refining is going up, however.
And whatever crude we aren't refining here, those additional costs need to be factored in,
including shipping product half way around the world.
It is amazing to see the freak out over todays pump prices. Consider the following re oil prices:
"The settlement record = $145.29 on July 3 2008 - becomes $222.55 in Sept 2026 dollars.
Anyone describing the current market as comparable to 2008 in price terms is out by a factor of
more than two." (Ref: Baratelliinstitute.com oil-price-history real). And yet we are being told
current diesel prices are at new records. The difference? Inflation and a breakdown in refining.