David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Barnes Moore's avatar
Barnes Moore
4dEdited

It's a complete fallacy that wind and solar will ever be "cheaper" than fossil fuels. LCOE is repeatedly cited as proof, but LCOE treats wind and solar as if they produce at nameplate capacity and does not account for backup and the additional infrastructure required for grid integration. While the cost of producing the panels may continue to come down, the cost of integration and backup remain. There are also those who think that Moore's law applies to solar PV. It does not. Per Mark Mills: "The physics boundary for silicon photovoltaic (PV) cells, the Shockley-Queisser Limit, is a maximum conversion of 34% of photons into electrons; the best commercial PV technology today exceeds 26%". So there will be no great leaps in efficiency for solar PV. Likewise for wind, the physics boundary for a wind turbine, the Betz Limit, is a maximum capture of 60% of kinetic energy in moving air - commercial turbines today exceed 40% under optimal conditions. Back to LCOE, here is an easy and entertaining explanation. https://wattsupwiththat.com/2025/08/06/why-is-cheap-electricity-so-dmn-expensive/

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
4d

My guess is that the cost of refining is going up, however.

And whatever crude we aren't refining here, those additional costs need to be factored in,

including shipping product half way around the world.

It is amazing to see the freak out over todays pump prices. Consider the following re oil prices:

"The settlement record = $145.29 on July 3 2008 - becomes $222.55 in Sept 2026 dollars.

Anyone describing the current market as comparable to 2008 in price terms is out by a factor of

more than two." (Ref: Baratelliinstitute.com oil-price-history real). And yet we are being told

current diesel prices are at new records. The difference? Inflation and a breakdown in refining.

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