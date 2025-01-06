[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too.]

Joseph Sternberg writes in the WSJ, 2025 may be the year net zero dies. Such a development isn't inevitable, but what was once described as “the climate crisis" is morphing into the climate-crisis crisis as voters lose patience with the project and grow less shy about saying so.

Britain's Labour Party gov’t quietly started to backtrack on its green-electricity pledges. And PM Starmer's admin appears to be getting cold feet about EV mandates as job losses mount in the auto industry. It will review the mandate policy in 2025, with the potential of scaling it back.