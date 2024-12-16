[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too.

In this commentary, Doug poses his views about a better way forward to addressing climate change than the current economically ruinous path we’ve been forced to adopt by the Biden administration and global elites. Enjoy.]

A shift is occurring in the fight against climate change—the world sees it's been sold a bill of goods. Renewables, EVs and batteries can't deliver meaningful reductions in emissions without driving up energy prices, unreliability... or both. The energy transition as planned won't happen. Here are our thoughts on a better way forward—



We support more baseload nuclear and natural gas—and, as able, geothermal and hydro—generation in lieu of coal, solar and wind. Streamline permitting. Build more load-following gas-fired generation to handle daily and seasonal variability, while prioritizing reductions in methane emissions that might undermine gas's environmental benefits. Wring out inefficiencies on our grid.