David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 13

And in the terms of ERCOT, the policies are driving what they deserve. Horribly mismanaged, strategically misaligned, and arrogant about all of it.

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Earl Hersh's avatar
Earl Hersh
Oct 13

Doug’s thoughts are a blessing for all of us.

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