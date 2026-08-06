David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
21h

Ironic that the WSJ leaves out the subsidy monster. But certainly not by accident.

Individual homeowners and businesses may benefit, yet the system as a whole is

not healthier, more balanced, or less expensive.

I suppose they also forgot to mention the greater risk of fire in those 23,000 homes.

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Joseph Leo's avatar
Joseph Leo
21h

Yep, the energy "Transition" is just an addition, and an expensive one too...

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