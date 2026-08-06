[Note: Another excellent analysis by Doug Sheridan here. Doug is one of the most astute commentors on energy matters posting at LinkedIn today. If you aren’t following him there, you are missing out.]

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The WSJ reports battery energy storage systems (BESS) are moving from niche to scale in the US, with residential deployments accelerating. Base Power Company has installed roughly 23,000 home batteries, reports about 550 MWh of cumulative capacity, and completes roughly 100 installations per day—a pace it aims to double. It recently closed a funding round that values the firm at $13B.



The broader market is expanding rapidly. In Q1, the US added 3.3 GW—about 8.4 GWh—of BESS, with the home‑battery segment setting a quarterly record near 1.3 GWh. Investors and incumbents alike are pursuing residential storage; startups, solar installers and legacy energy firms see home batteries as a fast, modular way to add dispatchable capacity and grid services.



The WSJ notes batteries promise flexibility and resilience as they scale. Pilot programs such one as El Paso Electric Company is undertaking, which places utility‑owned batteries on crowded feeders, underscore the operational rationale—deferring costly infrastructure upgrades, providing backup power to customers, and supply peak relief when aggregated.



Unfortunately, the article doesn't mention the fact that subsidy‑driven buildouts of BESS risk further undermining the investment signals already being distorted by wind and solar. When energy policies indiscriminately steer capital toward intermittent or storage‑dependent resources, they crowd out investment in the dispatchable generation and transmission assets needed for when demand arrives at times the sun is gone, the wind is still, and batteries are depleted. There is no disputing this fact.



To be clear, BESS has legitimate and valuable uses. But BESS is not a cure‑all for the structural challenges facing power systems. A rapid expansion in BESS fueled by aggressive subsidies doesn’t change the fact that grids must still pay for the fixed and ongoing operations of the conventional generation and wires needed to meet demand for the inevitable periods when wind, solar and BESS aren’t available. Those costs are both real and large.



Texas offers an early example of the costly math working it way to customers. ERCOT—long a showcase for subsidized renewables and now a major center of BESS deployment—is seeing residential power prices rise. The latest U.S. Energy Information Administration data show Y-O-Y increases in retail electric rates over 8% in the state, well above overall inflation—which itself is pushed higher by electricity prices. Similar dynamics are emerging in other markets as investors in essential, but non‑subsidized assets, demand higher rates to justify the risk of operating on grids that favor renewables and storage.



Across the US, the bell of higher required rates for essential assets has been rung, and it's not going to be unrung easily. Some want to argue it's the fault of data‑centers. Don’t fall for it. The real cause is years of politically driven, poorly aligned energy policy now expressing itself.