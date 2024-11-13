[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

Bloomberg writes, record oil and gas production under Biden has enabled the US to smoothly transition toward cleaner energy and fight climate change without driving prices, a top White House adviser said.



The administration's approach to cutting GHGs has been to ensure there is “energy availability for the demand that exists on the market today no shocks, no upward price pressure," Ali Zaidi, the White House national climate adviser, said. "That is a facilitator of decarbonization, not something that slows it down," Zaidi said.