[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

The great Javier Blas writes in Bloomberg, for too long, bp denied, obfuscated and played down its troubles. This week, the oil major took the first step toward redemption, “BP can and will do better for investors," it said. Amen.



Incoming Chairman Albert Manifold and CEO Murray Auchincloss will conduct a wide-ranging review of BP’s entire portfolio of businesses—all of them. That should mean there will be no more sacred green cows.