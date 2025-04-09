[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

The Economist writes, the amount of coal being burned in China continues to increase to meet soaring demand. Officials seem to think the costs of phasing out the fossil fuel, which supplies over half the power China generates, are too great.



China's coal-fired power sector creates about 15% of global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels. Even though average utilization per plant has fallen to below 5o%, overall generation is still increasing as more plants are built, with China hoping to create still more capacity in case it needs it in future. Coal mines also release methane, another potent GHG.