[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

Bloomberg writes, carbon-dioxide emissions from human activities and wildfires rose last year, while the land and oceans’ ability to absorb carbon diminished, leading to a record surge in the amount of the planet-warming gas in the atmosphere.

The global average concentration of CO2 blanketing the Earth surged by 3.5 parts per million from 2023 and 2024, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization said. That represents the largest yearly increase since modern measurements started in 1957 and is above the average increase of 2.4ppm in the decade between 2011 and 2020.