[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too.]

Barton Swaim writes in the WSJ, momentous social movements begin to die the moment adherents figure out their leaders don’t believe what they say. For three decades, you were labeled a crank and a “climate denier” if you didn’t embrace the belief that life on earth faces imminent extinction from “global warming” and, later, “climate change.”

The notion that climate ideology was alarmist should have been obvious. For many, it was. The conclusions of genuine scientific inquiry rarely reinforce the social and political biases of power brokers and influencers, but climate science did exactly that. Science purported to discover foreboding trends in inscrutable data and assured us the only way to arrest them was to do what our liberal cultural elites wanted to do anyway—amass political and economic power in the hands of credentialed technocrats, supposedly for the good of all.