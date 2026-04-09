Doug Sheridan: Coal is Far From Dead
[Note: Another excellent analysis by Doug Sheridan here. Doug is one of the most astute commentors on energy matters posting at LinkedIn today. If you aren’t following him there, you are missing out.]
The FT Energy column writes, surging gas prices driven by the Iran war are pushing countries in Asia and Europe towards coal to power their economies.
Thailand has restarted coal-fired power plants since the start of the Middle East conflict, while Japan and South Korea have lifted caps on burning the polluting fuel as the war raises fears over gas supplies.
In Europe, Italy has delayed a deadline for ending coal-fired power by more than a decade, to 2038. Germany's coal plants have been producing more electricity than its gas-fired power stations since the war began.
Coal may be an early winner but analysts say the war should accelerate the deployment of cleaner technologies in the long run, as gov'ts around the world look to cut reliance on fossil fuel imports from volatile regions.
"Broadly speaking, it's positive for renewables," says Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, CEO of Portugal-based global renewables developer EDP. "It just reinforces the idea that we need to be more [energy] independent and renewables are more immune to shocks."
Coal received a similar boost after Russia's full- scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when countries including Germany were forced to rely on the fuel to meet demand as the Kremlin reduced pipeline supplies of gas. But over the longer term, renewables deployment accelerated faster than coal. Global renewable installed capacity has climbed around 50% since the end of 2022.
Global coal capacity has risen by 6% to around 2.2TW over the same period, as closures of plants in Europe offset growth in Asia. Most reports point to countries lifting coal consumption caps or delaying retirements due to rising gas prices, not building new coal plants.
Key to coal's appeal in crises, as well as availability, is that it is a reliable source of electricity and is not vulnerable to changes in weather. Some gov'ts are rethinking nuclear power for similar reasons.
Our Take 1: Yes, the conflict in the Middle East will increase interest in wind and solar. There's simply too many naive polticians and voters who will choose to lock in permanently higher energy prices with wind and solar in exchange for avoiding temporarily higher oil and gas prices. It doesn't make sense, but that's what will happen in some cases.
Our Take 2: But don't confuse increased investment in wind and solar with a reduction in global emissions. Too many nations have figured out coal is a logical way to insulate their economies from permanently high energy costs from renewables, and temporarily high energy prices from oil and gas. Coal is far from dead.
Our Take 3: It's not out of the question that even the UK and Europe conclude that the best way for them to survive economically is by relying on a combination of high-priced renewables and coal, of which they have substantial domestic reserves. There, we said it.
David
I remember the world of Margaret Thatcher, the Grunwick dispute, and Arthur Scargill. Secondary picketing was a novel legal theory tested when I was a law student. Now, the UK has no working coal mines.
The arc from Scargill’s picket lines to shuttered collieries took barely a generation — and yet here we are, watching the logic of coal reassert itself under pressure.
I have a diary of an uncle who worked in the mines. It tracks the slow advance of modern machinery underground — each entry a small record of how the work changed around him. He spent several bouts convalescing in the Miners’ Home in Blackpool, a place I walked past every day as a small child without understanding what it was or why it existed.
Coal’s human cost was never abstract to that generation. And yet fossil fuel-related deaths per unit of energy have plummeted over the last hundred years, driven by engineering, regulation, and substitution toward cleaner-burning gas. Coal in 2026 is not coal in 1926. It’s not totally safe, but it’s not what it was.
Your conclusion lands harder than people want to admit. Britain sits on centuries of thermal coal. Germany’s lignite basins aren’t going anywhere. If the choice narrows to importing LNG at war-premium prices, building out intermittent renewables that need backup anyway, or reopening domestic coal with modern scrubbers and emissions controls — the political math may land somewhere nobody in Brussels or Westminster wants to say out loud.
Energy security has a way of overriding energy theology.
COAL CAN BE A BIG WINNER FROM THE WAR.
Jo Nova flagged this for Korea, India and Europe.
It will have to happen in Australia as well!
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/coal-can-be-the-big-winner-from-the