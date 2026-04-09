David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
5h

David

I remember the world of Margaret Thatcher, the Grunwick dispute, and Arthur Scargill. Secondary picketing was a novel legal theory tested when I was a law student. Now, the UK has no working coal mines.

The arc from Scargill’s picket lines to shuttered collieries took barely a generation — and yet here we are, watching the logic of coal reassert itself under pressure.

I have a diary of an uncle who worked in the mines. It tracks the slow advance of modern machinery underground — each entry a small record of how the work changed around him. He spent several bouts convalescing in the Miners’ Home in Blackpool, a place I walked past every day as a small child without understanding what it was or why it existed.

Coal’s human cost was never abstract to that generation. And yet fossil fuel-related deaths per unit of energy have plummeted over the last hundred years, driven by engineering, regulation, and substitution toward cleaner-burning gas. Coal in 2026 is not coal in 1926. It’s not totally safe, but it’s not what it was.

Your conclusion lands harder than people want to admit. Britain sits on centuries of thermal coal. Germany’s lignite basins aren’t going anywhere. If the choice narrows to importing LNG at war-premium prices, building out intermittent renewables that need backup anyway, or reopening domestic coal with modern scrubbers and emissions controls — the political math may land somewhere nobody in Brussels or Westminster wants to say out loud.

Energy security has a way of overriding energy theology.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
5h

COAL CAN BE A BIG WINNER FROM THE WAR.

Jo Nova flagged this for Korea, India and Europe.

It will have to happen in Australia as well!

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/coal-can-be-the-big-winner-from-the

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