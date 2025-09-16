[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts frequent commentaries on LinkedIn. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

One hard-to-miss characteristic of the modern renewables movement is the constant hyping by its advocate cheerleaders. It's not enough to simply say wind and solar are being installed and now contributing more. No, no. It's required that growth be framed as unprecedented and unstoppable.