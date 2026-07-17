[Note: Another excellent analysis by Doug Sheridan here. Doug is one of the most astute commentors on energy matters posting at LinkedIn today. If you aren’t following him there, you are missing out.]

Here we are again at the geopolitical equivalent of Square One, with the latest reports suggesting the Iran ceasefire is effectively over and maritime restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz tightening once more. Oh, boy.

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Yet, while crude prices have risen on the news, they remain well below crisis levels. What gives?



We won't pretend to know for sure. Markets have a way of humbling forecasters, and the recent response to developments in the Gulf is no exception. That said, we have a theory: markets aren't pricing headlines... they're pricing probabilities. That is, investors are less interested in the latest dramatic turn than in the average set of conditions they expect to prevail over the coming months.



If so, the question is not whether tensions will flare again; they almost certainly will. The question is whether (and when) tensions are likely to produce deep and sustained disruptions in oil flows. The apparent market judgment is that the answer remains not frequently enough to matter that much, with investors forecasting a future characterized by recurring cycles of modest confrontation and disruption, then de-escalation.



If accurate, a pattern is emerging: periods of military pressure followed by uneasy truces, with Washington and Tehran settling into something resembling a Cold War relationship. Neither side publicly concedes defeat, but both recognize the high costs of allowing a prolonged or full interruption of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.



The great unknown isn't the behavior of Iran’s political leadership, but that of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which seems intent on a more confrontational future. The challenge for US policymakers will be containing the IRGC's periodic escalations before they evolve into events capable of deeply disrupting shipping or energy infrastructure for a prolonger period.



Meanwhile, broader and longer-term fundamentals provide additional reason for pricing restraint. Production outside the Gulf will continue to expand incrementally. The US, Canada, parts of South America, and African producers all seem poised to increase long-term supplies not subject to Iranian whims.



Strategic inventories are also arguably substantial by historical standards, and some consuming nations likely retain greater than appreciated fuel-switching capabilities. A slowing global economy also helps. Gulf countries will also pursue their own ways to remove their long-term reliance on moving oil through the Strait.



There are countervailing risks. Russian supply looks increasingly vulnerable as Ukraine demonstrates a growing capacity to strike assets previously thought secure. Any significant reduction in the country's output would tighten global supply and alter the calculus.



Still, on balance, markets seem to believe the average of all possible outcomes in terms of global supply shortfalls is far less dire than what conventional wisdom held.



Are we, our theory, or the markets wrong?

