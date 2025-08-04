[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

Kim Strassle writes in the WSJ, the US Energy Department issued its Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate this week. Heads exploded at the NYT and on the political left.



The report was written by five respected scientists, including Steven Koonin, the former chief scientific officer in the Obama Energy Department. It doesn't deny the climate is changing. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, in an opening letter, notes: "Climate change is real, and it deserves attention."