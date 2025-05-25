[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

The WSJ Editorial Board writes, the US Senate has voted 51-44 to free Americans from California’s onerous EV mandate. The Senate’s move follows similar action in the House, which this month voted 246-164 for a resolution to rescind a federal waiver that gave a green light to California’s EV mandate.



Under California’s EV regime, 35% of auto maker sales next year are required to be “zero-emission vehicles,” rising to 68% in 2030 and 100% by 2035. The Clean Air Act lets California set its own vehicle emissions standards, which was meant to address its historically smoggier air. CO2 emissions from gas cars don’t contribute to pollution, but the Environmental Protection Agency under Biden granted a waiver anyway to bless the policy.