[Note: Another excellent analysis by Doug Sheridan here. Doug is one of the most astute commentors on energy matters posting at LinkedIn today. If you aren’t following him there, you are missing out.]
Five years ago, Mark Carney wanted finance to accelerate the energy transition. Today, as Canada’s Liberal prime minister, he wants to unleash the country’s “full potential as an energy superpower.” Oil pipelines, LNG terminals, faster permits and tax incentives for drilling are now part of the program.
Reality is a powerful persuader.