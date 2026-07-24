David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
33mEdited

The decline of society in Europe is both disgusting and disgraceful. It’s all self inflicted suicidal policies by the government bureaucrats. The citizens out uo with to support it. As they’ve run industry out their economies go down. When will they reach the bottom? My guess is freezing and sweltering may start the return to rational behavior.

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
43m

Fascinating:

1. That A/C units are even available there in those quantities.

2. That it takes a "heat wave" to spur action.

3. To see if their grid can handle the incoming surge.

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