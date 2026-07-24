[Note: Another excellent analysis by Doug Sheridan here. Doug is one of the most astute commentors on energy matters posting at LinkedIn today. If you aren’t following him there, you are missing out.]

The WSJ Editorial Board highlights a revealing trend across Europe: despite years of official pressure to limit air‑conditioning use in the name of climate policy, consumers are buying AC units at record rates. Europe’s “air‑conditioning wars,” as the Board puts it, are being decisively won by ordinary citizens who are prioritizing comfort and public health over green directives.

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The Board notes that a new Verivox GmbH survey shows that 23% of German households now have AC, up five percentage points in a year, and another quarter plan to install units. In Belgium, household cooling demand has surged 167% since 2022. France's leaders have urged residents to rely on cold soup, wet towels and cardboard window coverings rather than AC, yet AC ownership there has climbed from 18% to 24% of households in a single year. Voila!



Retailers are scrambling to keep up. Carrefour sold 30,000 AC units in a single day during a recent heat wave—“a thousand times more than normal,” its CEO said. Some restaurants now even advertise air‑conditioning as a competitive advantage. In Britain, installers report a 300% increase in domestic inquiries over six years and are now working seven days a week to meet demand.



China is racing to supply Europe’s appetite for chilled air. The WSJ notes that Chinese AC exports to the EU are up 43% year‑over‑year, with manufacturers expanding production and shipping tens of thousands of units weekly.



The Board is correct that Europe’s rush toward AC is more than a consumer trend. It’s another unmistakable rebuke of years of mandates, moralizing and official insistence that personal comfort should yield to climate virtue. Even the climate‑first Financial Times now acknowledges that AC is only the first of many adaptation measures the UK and Europe will need as their dreams of limiting the rise in global temperatures collide with physical and economic reality.



For two decades, Europeans have been far more accurate about the trajectory of the climate than they have about what can realistically be done about it; their policymakers have repeatedly misjudged the feasibility of their preferred solution—a global push to Net Zero. Their embrace of AC, which they previously saw as the blunt instrument of comfort-obsessed Americans and an admission of failure in the fight against climate change, is simply the latest visible turn in a larger shift in Europe towards realism. More reversals, or at least pauses, of bad policy and strategy are coming.



The turn toward realism won’t stop with Europe. Rising temperatures and heightened expectations around living standards will drive a similar embrace of air conditioning in India, across Asia, and throughout Africa. How can they not? As heat waves intensify, households and businesses will choose health and comfort over abstract climate targets every time. As a wealthy society, Europe is merely the leading indicator of the coming broader global trend toward AC.