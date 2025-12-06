[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Below is another example of his keen insights on what is happening in the energy space. Enjoy.]

Update:

This morning’s WSJ What’s News podcast featured an interview with the two WSJ journalists who wrote the piece summarized below in an EnergyPoint Research post. In general, the discussions of why the energy transition in Europe has fallen so short of what was promised fell generally along the lines of the article.



The tell as to how hopelessly untrustworthy the WSJ and other European-style news outlets can be these days when it comes to the subject of the energy transition came at the end when the question was posed to the journalists as to what Europe should do in light of the failure of its energy transition.



The journalist who answered first cited the Goldman Sachs report mentioned in the article that noted the cost to continue the effort to transition began years ago has been and will continue to be tremendously expensive for a Europe already fiscally challenged.



After stating this, the journalist then—unbelievably—asserted that the best thing for Europe was probably to simply continue to stay the course... that is, attempt to transition to net zero anyway, because to stop now would mean that Europe would have only a partially-completed attempt to fully transition. In other words, in the world of European news journalism, a fully inferior energy system is better than just a half-inferior one. Good grief.



Of course, the WSJ news journalists have no idea how such a hobbled Europe would ever compete globally. But they likely don’t care. Both are, apparently themselves European broadly speaking—as is the WSJ’s Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker—and very likely part of the European brigade of journalists based in Brussels, Berlin and London that believe European journalists have a *duty* to support Europe’s effort to “lead the world” toward a Net Zero outcome regardless of cost.



Bottom Line 1: The global energy transion dream is lost. It’s failed—and Europe is the poster child for why it will never happen as envisioned by environmentalalists, climate scientists and the compliant media. Full stop.



Bottom Line 2: The public should continue to question everything that in-the-tank journalists from news outlets like the WSJ, FT, The Economist and others appear to want them to believe about climate change and its solutions... despite all the evidence to the contrary. Even as the whole thing crumbles, “Baghdad Bob” energy transition journalism will live on. Count on it.



Bottom Line 3: These news organizations and their journalists are simply not sufficiently impartial—or qualified—for readers to place their faith in when it comes to the subject of the energy transition and climate change. We wish it were otherwise, but it’s not.



Bottom Line 4: In reality, far too many journalists, especially those in Europe, are *true believers* in the need for a complete global energy transition to Net Zero regardless of costs. To accept their biased narratives is to invite more failure, waste and misery.



Initial commentary referred to above:

The WSJ writes, European politicians pitched the green transition to voters as a win-win—citizens would benefit from green jobs and cheap, abundant solar and wind energy alongside a sharp reduction in carbon emissions.



Now, nearly two decades on, the promise has largely proved costly for consumers and damaging for the economy. The rush to renewables has helped drive up electricity prices in much of the continent. Germany now has the highest domestic electricity prices in the developed world, while the UK has the highest industrial electricity rates. Italy isn’t far behind.



Electricity prices for heavy industries in the EU remain roughly twice those in the US and 50% above China. Energy prices have also grown more volatile as the share of renewables increased.



It is crippling industry. The shift is also adding to a cost-of-living shock for consumers that is fueling support for antiestablishment parties, which portray the green transition as an elite project that harms workers, most consumers and regions.



“We are hemorrhaging industry” said Dieter Helm, an economic policy professor at Oxford who has advised UK gov’ts on energy policy.



British chemical company Ineos said in Oct it would close two plants in western Germany because of high energy costs. ExxonMobil recently said it would close its chemical plant in Scotland and threatens to exit Europe’s chemicals industry, saying green policies made it uncompetitive.



Aurora Energy Research estimates a “clean power” system in the UK would only start saving bill payers money from 2044. It’s a similar story in Germany. By that point, the economic damage done to Europe could be severe.



In some places, the political consensus on the energy transition is starting to crack. Even with broad support for mitigating climate change, populist parties in France, Germany and the UK that are opposed to renewable energy targets and subsidies are gaining support.



Germany’s gov’t recently decided to build new gas-fired power plants. Diplomatic disputes between European countries have erupted over energy policy in recent months, while Norway’s coalition gov’t collapsed after a revolt over the adoption of proposed EU rules to increase renewable energy.



High-profile net-zero projects are being postponed or scrapped, notably those involving green hydrogen, which the EU placed at the heart of its green plans as a possible fuel for heavy industry and means of energy storage.



“You can’t afford, in top global competition, to be ideologically driven in the way you decide the energy system,” said Ebba Busch, Sweden’s deputy prime minister and energy minister. Busch has criticized Germany for relying too heavily on solar and wind power, which means it sucks up energy from nearby countries on dull days, driving up prices.



“Without energy we have no industry, and without industry we have no defense,” she said.

