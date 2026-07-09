David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
2h

Who would have thought that efficiency still matters more than virtue signaling?

Indeed...."progress in the sectors easiest to decarbonize shouldn't be confused with

progress in decarbonizing the hardest ones". Spot on correct.

Nor should we continue with the idiotic concept that carbon itself is bad.

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Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
1h

So 31% of executives in one study, and 18% of executives in another study are idiots and should never have been allowed any where near to the management of a company.

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