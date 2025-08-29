[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

Melanie Brusseler writes in the FT, the Trump admin has functionally repealed the IRA, collapsing the political economic project of building a new pro-green growth agenda with industrial policy.

The lesson? The Green New Deal movement was right to advocate for a far more ambitious political economy of comprehensive decarbonization and the guarantee of fundamental economic rights through universal healthcare, housing, education and dignity for workers.

Progressive policymakers won’t have another chance at a grand program of decarbonization until 2029. And they’ll only have that chance if they can lay the groundwork now by setting an ambitious agenda and defining the political economic project of the post-Trump era.