[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too.]

The FT writes, global demand for oil will not fall until at least 2040, according to a new forecast by the world's largest independent energy trader. It's the latest signal that economies will struggle to break their dependence on petroleum.

Vitol, which trades about 7% of the world's oil supply every day, expects global demand to peak at almost 110 MMBpd at the end of this decade, and then retreat to current levels of about 105mn b/d in 2040. "Demand in 2040 is expected to be on a par with today," it said.