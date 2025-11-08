David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Charles McRae
2m

Very few people follow what brings the energy to the market. They would not care until everything stopped.

Gary D. Davis
2h

Most of the development of exploring shale in the US was led by private investment on non-government lands. Less than 15% of inside US oil and gas production is produced from Federal lands. Had the US been dependent upon government to lead we would never have developed, on a commercial scale, the technology of horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing to make exploring shale economic. Indeed it was private ownership of mineral rights and capitalism (read risk-based investment with profit motive) that made it possible. It literally changed the course of history.

