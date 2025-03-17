[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too.]
Bloomberg writes, Breakthrough Energy , the climate group funded by Bill Gates, has laid off dozens of employees in the US and Europe as it pulls back from public policy advocacy work that was a cornerstone of its mission. The group reportedly laid off all staff in Europe as well as its entire US public policy team and staff members responsible for partnerships.
