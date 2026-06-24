David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
18m

With these Democratic Socialists of America and the Communists moving

up in NY leadership, expect no change in the failure curve. Hard lessons

are coming in soon with a ferocity not seen in the modern age.

No amount of rate increases will fix it. In my humble opinion, of course.

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