David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Slough's avatar
Dave Slough
1h

Long live Trumps Golden Age

Too bad (not really) none of the blue states are willing participants

Cutting off one’s nose to spite their face never ended up being a logical move

Reply
Share
Barnes Moore's avatar
Barnes Moore
1h

The sad thing is that it will likely take a catastrophic event - like a long blackout in winter - resulting in hundreds of deaths or more to wake people up to the stupidity of replacing reliable energy sources with unreliable wind and solar. I doubt that hardened true believers will ever be convinced no matter how much reality bites and will find a way to blame anything other than wind and solar.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture