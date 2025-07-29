[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]
The FT Lex column writes, things fall apart, especially when the things are voluntary. Companies that rushed to sign up to net zero initiatives are now stampeding for the exit.
Shell and other big energy groups have quit a body attempting to set net zero standards for oil and gas companies. This comes in the wake of HSBC and fellow financial services operators deserting the Net-Zero Banking Alliance.
The peer pressure wrought by voluntary initiatives is of little use if peers quit. And there is little to keep them. These pacts are nonbinding and lack any legislative heft. More to the point, they are untethered from profitability and consumer demand.
