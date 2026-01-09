[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too.

In this piece, Doug chastises the leftwing activists at the FT for pushing the far left’s anti-LNG narrative yet again.]

The FT's Moral Money column writes, on the campaign trail Trump promised to "drill, baby, drill" and slash energy prices within 12 months of taking office. But since his election the cost of gas and electricity piped into people's homes has continued climbing, with rates increasing by 9.1% and 6.9% in the 12 months to the end of Nov.



On his first day in office Trump declared a “national energy emergency" and has fast-tracked the permit process for projects, slashed environmental regulations and scrapped a pause on approvals of LNG terminals. Exports of the superchilled fuel hit a new record of 10.9mn metric tonnes last month, up from 10.1mn in Oct.



The LNG industry generates billions of dollars a year in tax revenues and supports about 270,000 jobs, according to S&P Global. But there are concerns among consumer and business organisations that the surge in exports currently 10% of US gas production and expected to rise to 20% by 2030 is pushing up domestic prices, particularly when household demand peaks.



Last month, in the midst of freezing temps, wholesale gas prices reached the highest level since the 2022 energy crisis after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Such a trend also pushes up electricity prices, as about 40% of US electricity is generated in gas-fired power plants.



The US LNG industry and API - American Petroleum Institute argue there is no gas shortage due to the massive production possible in shale oil and gas regions. A Department of Energy official added gov't research showed that exports had negligible impacts on domestic wholesale natural gas prices and that US LNG was essential to expanding the supply of low-cost, reliable American energy.



The US president will have to hope that the LNG industry is correct. “What the president has done is accommodate the LNG export industry with no regard whatsoever for energy affordability," said Tyson Slocum, director of the energy programme at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group. Any further increases in US gas prices will see such criticism intensify.



Our Take: Leave it to FT Moral Money to push the anti-fossil-fuel lobby's points against US LNG. The problem is that the price of US Gulf Coast natural gas is actually near an inflation-adjusted all-time low, as demonstrated by the bottom chart. This compares to the FT's chosen chart on top, which seems specifically designed to nudge readers into believing the phony "US LNG as Inflation Boogie Man" narrative. Don't fall for it.