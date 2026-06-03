[Note: Another excellent analysis by Doug Sheridan here. Doug is one of the most astute commentors on energy matters posting at LinkedIn today. If you aren’t following him there, you are missing out.]

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We recently read a piece in Bloomberg arguing that the "energy transition narrative" was based on the false premise that "any transition worthy of the name had to begin with a rapid reduction in fossil fuel use." The assertion was made by one of the energy research community's most public and persistent supporters of a renewables-driven energy transition.



While the piece was correct that any energy transition—if it happens at all—will take a long time to achieve, it's incomplete and almost revisionist account of how we got here left readers with the impression that it was opponents of renewables who crafted the narrative that the energy transition required a massive and fast reduction in the consumption of fossil fuels. The impression is false on its face.



Here's the real story...