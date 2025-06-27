[Note: Doug Sheridan is a very astute energy analyst who posts his keen insights several times each week on LinkedIn. I read him pretty much every day. I highly recommend you do the same.]

Riddle us this...



Is ERCOT, the main grid in Texas, in the midst of a classic bubble... one driven not by a need or use for the huge amounts of renewables and battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity piling onto the system, but instead by developers of such projects and their tax-equity partners rushing to use the Texas grid—with its promise of fast interconnects and friendly regulatory regimes—as a kind of easy clearinghouse for activating upfront federal Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) for their projects... before the tax code changes?