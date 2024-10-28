[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who authors commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]
The FT writes, share prices of US and European clean hydrogen companies have collapsed while projects have been delayed as the industry battles lower than expected demand, regulatory uncertainties and growing investor scepticism.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy Transition Absurdities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.