[Note: For those not familiar with him, Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and commentor who writes commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. The commentary published here gives Doug’s thoughts on what an alternative form of energy transition could look like, if we had wise people in charge of making policy.]

The world must balance the need to power the global economy and higher living standards with keeping global emissions in check. The current approach is clearly failing. So, we again offer our thoughts on a better way forward—



We support more baseload nuclear and natural gas—and, as able, geothermal and hydro—generation in lieu of coal, solar and wind. Streamline permitting. We also need more load-following gas-fired plants to handle daily and seasonal variability, while simultaneously prioritizing reductions in methane emissions that might undermine gas's environmental benefits.