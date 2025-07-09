[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too.]

Walter Russell-Mead writes in the WSJ, global progress toward what the Biden admin hailed as a energy transition to a net-zero future has been largely derailed and developments in the Western Hemisphere are increasingly shaping global energy markets.



The result won’t be exactly what Trump expected—the new oil and gas is likely to come from Canada, Guyana, Argentina and Brazil, not the US. Nevertheless, the geopolitics of energy are shifting in DC’s direction even as fossil fuels appear poised to play a larger role than climate campaigners hoped.