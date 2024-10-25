[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who authors commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

The FT writes, the world is on course for a "catastrophic" temperature rise of more than 3C above pre- industrial levels, or twice a goal set by the Paris agreement, according to a United Nations report that stepped-up warnings that time was running out to address climate change.



The latest research by the UN Environmental Programme found the world's ability to remain within the target off 1.5C of global warming “will be gone within a few years" without rapid action.