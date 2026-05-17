David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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B Apple's avatar
B Apple
9h

Glad my fellow Louisiana folk didn’t forget. Thanks for the reporting!

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
10h

👋👋 won’t be missed

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