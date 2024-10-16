Duke Energy: Hey, Let's Spend $100 Million on a Giant Solar Array in Florida!
Also Duke Energy: Ooops!
Hey, maybe Florida's not the best place to be spending billions on solar!
The video below shows what happens to a gigantic solar array when it is hit by a major hurricane. It's a drone video of Duke Energy's $100 million Lake Placid solar site after being hit by one of the outer bands of Hurricane Milton.
If this surprises you, you might be part of the problem.
That is all.
Well that ROI wasn't very good. It began producing power about five years ago, for up to "...12,000
homes at peak production". At least when the sun was shining. Don't worry, Duke will write off structural and income losses then reap Federal clean up and rebuilding subsidies. Meanwhile, replacement energy for those homes is coming from where...?
Another beaut from the category of “Who Didn’t See That Coming.”