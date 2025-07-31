I get a bunch of really stupid emails each day, and most of them seem to come my way from leftwing groups aligned with the Global Church of Climate Alarm™. Today is no exception, to be sure, thanks to some nitwit-filled bunch that calls itself 350.org. Don’t ask me what the “350” means, because I have no idea and don’t want waste 30 seconds of my life asking Grok to tell me.

What I can tell you about 350.org is that it is a standard issue conflict group dedicated to spreading rancid propaganda and not looking to solve a damn thing, and that the people who run it are your standard issue leftist morons. Some facts of the world are truly enduring.