Dumbest Email of the Week - Managed EV Charging
I swear, I must look like I just fell right off the old turnip truck to these PR pitchers for “green” energy miracle solutions. Check out the email pitch that just landed in my inbox this morning:
Hi David, On Thursday, January 15, EnergyHub and The Brattle Group will release a new study, Demonstrating the Full Value of Managed EV Charging, that tackles one of the most pressing questions utilities face today: how rapidly growing EV adoption will strain the distribution grid — and what actually works to manage it.
Unlike many prior analyses, this study is based on real-world EV charging data from a live utility program in Washington State, comparing how different charging strategies perform under actual operating conditions.
The findings are striking:
Active managed charging reduced EV charging peaks by up to 50%, easing congestion at the service transformer and feeder levels
Distribution hosting capacity nearly doubled, allowing utilities to support ~2x more EVs before upgrades are required
Primary and secondary distribution upgrades could be deferred by up to 10 years, significantly lowering near-term capital costs
System savings reached up to $400 per EV per year, with even greater savings in more constrained networks
95% of charging occurred off-peak, while 100% of drivers who stayed plugged in reached their desired state of charge
Under unmanaged charging or passive TOU rates, just one or two EVs could overload a transformer — while active management allowed up to five EVs on the same infrastructure
The study compares two active managed charging strategies against unmanaged charging and passive time-of-use rates, finding that TOU alone is insufficient to prevent local grid overloads as EV adoption scales.
With utilities facing accelerating EV adoption, aging distribution infrastructure, and growing pressure to avoid costly, reactive upgrades, Brattle’s analysis shows that active managed charging isn’t just a customer program — it’s a grid planning tool that can materially change how quickly and affordably EVs scale.
Let me know if you’re interested in seeing the embargo release and/or speaking with EnergyHub CEO, Seth Frader-Thompson, and Akhilesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Energy Associate at The Brattle Group, for more info.
Thanks!
Alexandra
Alexandra Pony
..groshelle communications
[End]
Now, both Brattle Group and EnergyHub are reputable enough outfits. I concede that, ok?
But take a look at the pitch line that serves as the headline to this email:
New Data: How Managed EV Charging Could Double Grid Capacity
Honestly, do any of the pie-in-the-sky findings listed in that email sound like they would somehow result in a doubling of overall generation capacity on any electric grid?
I mean, c’mon, people, at least make a token effort to play things straight here.
I just cannot express how utterly sick and tired I am of getting this kind of rank, smelly horse shit in my in box every day.
Ok, that is all.
They can't help themselves. They've gone all in for so long that they're brainwashed. I think they got mesmerized by L. Ron Hubbard. Or good weed.
Both organizations may have been credible at some point in the past, but both have just destroyed that. This deserves the energy clown award for this week, rapidly growing ev adoption??? C’mon man, even bozo joe can see that’s not happening!