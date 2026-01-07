I swear, I must look like I just fell right off the old turnip truck to these PR pitchers for “green” energy miracle solutions. Check out the email pitch that just landed in my inbox this morning:

Hi David, On Thursday, January 15, EnergyHub and The Brattle Group will release a new study, Demonstrating the Full Value of Managed EV Charging, that tackles one of the most pressing questions utilities face today: how rapidly growing EV adoption will strain the distribution grid — and what actually works to manage it.

Unlike many prior analyses, this study is based on real-world EV charging data from a live utility program in Washington State, comparing how different charging strategies perform under actual operating conditions.

The findings are striking:

Active managed charging reduced EV charging peaks by up to 50% , easing congestion at the service transformer and feeder levels

Distribution hosting capacity nearly doubled , allowing utilities to support ~2x more EVs before upgrades are required

Primary and secondary distribution upgrades could be deferred by up to 10 years , significantly lowering near-term capital costs

System savings reached up to $400 per EV per year , with even greater savings in more constrained networks

95% of charging occurred off-peak , while 100% of drivers who stayed plugged in reached their desired state of charge

Under unmanaged charging or passive TOU rates, just one or two EVs could overload a transformer — while active management allowed up to five EVs on the same infrastructure

The study compares two active managed charging strategies against unmanaged charging and passive time-of-use rates, finding that TOU alone is insufficient to prevent local grid overloads as EV adoption scales.

With utilities facing accelerating EV adoption, aging distribution infrastructure, and growing pressure to avoid costly, reactive upgrades, Brattle’s analysis shows that active managed charging isn’t just a customer program — it’s a grid planning tool that can materially change how quickly and affordably EVs scale.

Let me know if you’re interested in seeing the embargo release and/or speaking with EnergyHub CEO, Seth Frader-Thompson, and Akhilesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Energy Associate at The Brattle Group, for more info.

Thanks!

Alexandra

Alexandra Pony

..groshelle communications