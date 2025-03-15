Long-time readers here will know that contrasting energy reality vs. the flowery, Unicorn-laced narratives of the energy transition is one of the favored recurring themes of this Energy Transition Absurdities Substack site. It’s a theme I’ve repeated so often here that I’ve become self-conscious about it and often look for alternative ways to express the same thought.

But I keep coming back to it for the simple reason that it is the perfect description for what has been happening in the global energy space for a decade now, as so many countries have chosen to adopt climate alarmism as the pretext for de-industrializing their economies and bankrupting their national treasuries. It’s so perfect, in fact, that I and my Monday morning podcasting partners - Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley - named our Energy Realities Podcast to honor it.

E&E News, a pro-transition digital news operation focused on energy and climate issues (the E&E stands for Energy and Environment) that is a subsidiary of leftwing propaganda rag Politico, does a decent job in its reporting, but with a decidedly pro-transition stance which often incorporates all the standard climate alarm dogma. Given that, it is among the last publications I would have expected to finally, at long last, incorporate my favorite themes into its reporting, much less in headlines to its stories.