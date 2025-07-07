In a story that you could just never make up in a million years if it didn’t really happen, the New York Times recently lamented the loss of an earth-orbiting satellite whose role it was to sniff out methane released from oil and gas sites. Calling it a…wait for it… “Blow to Climate Efforts,” whatever in the world that even means, the Times notes that the catchy-named MethaneSAT was a project of the climate alarm propagandists at the Environmental Defense Fund, aka, EDF.

I think I would’ve called it “GasBuster,” as in, “who you gonna call?”