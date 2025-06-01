Shown Above: The 2025 Ford Explorer Hybrid

It has been obvious for some time now that hybrid cars have a far brighter future than battery electric vehicles. From poor battery tech to critical mineral needs to lack of reliability, EVs remain plagued by the same shortcomings that the industry has faced and failed to adequately solve for 130 years now.

As we’ve seen at big carmakers like Toyota and Ford, consumers are much more willing to invest in a competitively priced hybrid than they are in either an EV or the less popular plug-in hybrids that are gradually fading from the scene.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the rare government entity that the Biden people failed to corrupt entirely, published a strong report on Friday detailing the realities evolving in the auto sector. I thought it was well worth sharing here.