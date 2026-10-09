[Note: Another outstanding expose’ from Kyle Kohli at EID Climate. Enjoy.]

October 8, 2026 | Kyle Kohli

The Bloomberg-backed climate law operation at New York University may have shut down, but its personnel and playbook didn’t go far.

NYU’s State Energy and Environmental Impact Center went dark on August 31 after nearly a decade of supporting state attorneys general on climate and environmental matters, including through its controversial program of privately funding lawyers who served as special assistant attorneys general (SAAG).

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Since its founding nearly a decade ago, the Michael Bloomberg-funded center attracted intense scrutiny for leveraging private funds to support government-backed investigations and litigation. House Oversight Chairman James Comer, whose committee opened an investigation into the center in July 2025, said he was “glad to see” it go.

But while SEEIC disappeared, its team did not.

Five weeks later, POLITICO has reported that Vermont Law and Graduate School (VLGS) has quietly hired the center’s two top leaders plus all seven of its other staffers. They now run a program called the Multistate Assistance for Public Service Leadership and Excellence (MAPLE) Initiative – same backchannel, just under a different name.

The personnel move is only one piece of a much larger activist-friendly buildout seemingly taking shape at VLGS, and the timing is telling.