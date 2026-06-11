David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
7h

Excellent points - and the LA Mayor race helped point out the complete shame that our voting systems is -

Reply
Share
Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
6h

Frankly, there was a lot to not like about the Billionaire gone bonkers.

Crazy energy policy was just one of his demerits.

But Becerra is no bedda.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture