[Note: Excellent piece here from the good folks at EnergyInDepth Climate & Environment. The move by DOJ related to the Boulder, CO case follows the dismissal of a case in Puerto Rico which is part of the same nationwide lawfare campaign targeting oil companies. I wrote about that case in a piece posted here earlier today.]

The U.S. Department of Justice filed an amicus brief last week urging the Supreme Court to take up the Boulder, Colorado climate lawsuit. In its filing on September 11, the DOJ called the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision allowing the case to proceed “manifestly wrong,” warning that the county’s claims are both unconstitutional and should be preempted by federal law.

The Trump DOJ’s brief argues that if the US Supreme Court lets the Colorado Supreme Court decision hold, “then every locality in the country could sue essentially anyone in the world for contributing to global climate change.”