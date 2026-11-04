The chyron at NewsMax this morning says “Democrats promise to bury Trump with subpoenas, probes.”

That will be our lives for the next two years. It is all that will get done in Washington, DC, at least in the congressional branch. Ok, they left out the impeachment efforts targeting President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, and no telling who else, but you get the picture. The legislative branch won’t be legislating, so I’ll refer to it as the congressional branch from here on out, at least until January 2029.

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That’s not all bad, by the way. A gridlocked congress and White House has generally been good for the country. The less congress gets done, the less damage it can do to the rest of us. Plus, it’s not like congress has been getting a damn thing done anyway, thanks mainly to the GOP’s utter lack of Senate leadership. So, we got that going for us.

Here’s what else we got going for us: Like it or not, the American voters simply have a pressing periodic need to be reminded in a very stark way just how crazy the Democrats truly are when they hold power. As I told Greg Budell on Tales From the Idiocracy last week, it was very likely congress would either change hands this time or in 2028, so doing it now could well set the stage for a significant GOP comeback in the next cycle.

Or, this cycle could be that other thing: A long-term realignment of congressional power like we suffered post-Watergate. There’s no way to know until 2028.