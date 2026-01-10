David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Joseph Leo
5h

Hope springs eternal, David. Just like with the Biden caused "affordability" crisis, the MSM will spin the rate increases as being caused by Trump's policies. Wind energy is almost free, right, and Trump has done everything in his power to stop it, and people will believe it. I see it at meetings in my once reliably Republican town in CT where residents seem all-in on any and every energy scheme -- wind, solar, geothermal, distributed energy -- that will actually increase costs rather than reduce them. They’re brainwashed technical Know-Nothings but still such a voting force that even our remaining Republican representatives have to cater to them by talking about how we need more battery storage to make these schemes work, when I'm sure they know that will never happen to the degree necessary to make a difference. No one dares mention pipelines, that's for sure. Gotta give Trump and Wright credit for trying to bend to the curve and return some sanity to the energy debate, but at least around here I think its hopeless.

Rick Church
4h

If the Republicans could explain that reality as well as you just did, they'd be in a good position to shape the narrative. However , it fell apart when you said if the republicans are smart enough.

